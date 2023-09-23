Trinamool MP demands action against political sloganeering in Rajya Sabha gallery

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor, in a letter written to the chairman of the House, has demanded urgent action against political sloganeering by visitors in the House’s gallery on September 21, Thursday.

In the letter, Noor stated that she was writing with “grave concern and deep disappointment” about the “shocking” incident that took place on the said day, during the Special Session.

“A group of people sitting in the Visitor’s Gallery was heard sloganeering, creating a ruckus in the precincts of the House. The incident in question not only caused a commotion but also raised serious questions about the enforcement of rules and regulations within the esteemed House,” the MP stated.

Noor further mentioned that despite Rajya Sabha’s strong security measures and the diligence of marshals, “an individual was able to indulge in political sloganeering”, and the incident is a violation of Rule 264, which outlines the conduct expected of the people in Visitor’s Gallery during the sessions.

“The fact that over fifty visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern. In response to this serious breach, Members from the opposition parties walked out in protest,” she stated.

The Trinamool MP has demanded that the incident be thoroughly investigated, to identify how the breach of security and decorum took place, the individual responsible for the disruption be held accountable, and “any MP found to be involved in facilitating this incident should also face appropriate consequences”.