<p>Agartala: A massive search is underway after 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants escaped from a detention centre near Agartala, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>"On September 29, all 10 Bangladesh nationals, including a minor, escaped," police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said.</p>.<p>He said the incident happened as plans were being made to deport them to Bangladesh.</p>.<p>"A case has been registered, and a search is underway to nab them. Security has also been beefed up around the detention centre," he added.</p>.<p>On October 1, six prisoners escaped from a jail in North Tripura's Dharmanagar. Two of them were later caught. </p>