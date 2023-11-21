BJP ally IPFT moves Tripura Guv over demand for 'Tipraland'

The IPFT memorandum said population explosion and large-scale migration of refugees and "illegal migrants" led to alienation of the tribals and displacement from their soil. "The indigenous people have remained socially and politically backward and are facing an identity crisis in their home land. They have been facing atrocities and are deprived of basic amenities. The TTADC areas have remained neglected and deprived of facilities like roads, drinking water, electricity, sanitation and healthcare. Un-equality in every sphere of development between TTADC and non-ADC areas is distinctive," it said.

The party said the demand for a Roman script to the Kokborok language (spoken by the tribals) too have remained neglected for long. The IPFT have been agitating for Tipraland state for the past several years.

The politics over Tipraland:

The IPFT, which came into being with the demand for Tipraland state, entered into a pre-poll alliance with BJP in 2018 and won eight out of nine Assembly seats it contested. BJP came to power in Tripura for the first time despite opposing the demand for a separate state.

The demand for a separate Tipraland state figured prominently in the 2023 Assembly elections with Tipra Motha, another regional party led by Tripura's royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma, which made the demand its biggest poll plank.

Tipra Motha bagged 13 seats in its maiden Assembly elections while IPFT managed to win only one. Tipra Motha is also in power in TTADC since March last year and the party is engaged in talks with the Centre on its demand for 'Greater Tipraland'. The IPFT too joined the talks.

BJP and IPFT formed their government for the second straight term in March and the saffron party said the IPFT never raised the demand for a separate state since it joined hands in 2018.

Tipra Motha says a separate state is required as the indigenous people were losing political power due to the spurt in population of non-indigenous people in Tripura.