Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Complaint filed against Tripura minister over 'fake' education certificates, 'concealing' of criminal case

The minister was also accused of concealing a criminal case pending against him while submitting his nomination during the state polls, he said.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 10:17 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsTripura

Follow us on :

Follow Us