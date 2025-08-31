Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Drunk dancing to loud music during immersion processions against Hindu culture: Tripura minister

Das's statement came as the festive season began in the state with the Ganesh Puja.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 09:54 IST
India NewsTripuraTrendingGanesh festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us