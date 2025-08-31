<p>Agartala: Tripura minister Sudhangshu Das said playing loud music during immersion processions and dancing under the influence of alcohol are totally against the spirit of Hinduism.</p>.<p>Das's statement came as the festive season began in the state with the Ganesh Puja.</p>.<p>"Immersion of idols by dancing under the influence of alcohol is totally against the spirit of the Hindu religion and culture. I appeal to positive-minded people to come forward to put an end to such a culture," he posted on Facebook.</p>.<p>"We must try to bring the younger generation out from such a wrong path and drive them towards spirituality," said the animal resources development minister.</p>.Firecracker tragedy raises safety concerns in Bengaluru during idol immersion procession.<p>The high court has already barred the playing of high-decibel sound systems, or 'DJ boxes', after 10 pm.</p>.<p>Police said they were taking steps to curb sound pollution in Agartala.</p>.<p>"We are taking legal action whenever the guidelines are being flouted. During Ganesh Puja, some complaints regarding the high-decibel sound systems were recieved, and action was taken," said Rana Chatterjee, the officer-in-charge of the West Agartala police station. </p>