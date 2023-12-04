Famous Tripura Rosem player Thanga Darlong dies at 103

Saha on Sunday took to Facebook to condole the death of a legendary folk player. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of famous Rosem (bamboo-made flute) player and Padma Shri awardee and folk music artist Thanga Darling. I express my condolences to all the members of the bereaved families including well-wishers. May God give them strength to bear this sorrow of separation and may his departed soul rest in peace," the CM said.