JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu likely to be sworn in as Tripura governor on Oct 26

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and top officials will attend the swearing-in ceremony, he said.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 10:28 IST

Follow Us

Agartala: Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is likely to be sworn in as the new governor of Tripura on October 26, an official said on Sunday.

Nallu, a senior BJP leader, was named the new governor of Tripura on October 18.

"He will arrive in Tripura on October 25. He will be sworn in on the following day," the official said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and top officials will attend the swearing-in ceremony, he said.

Nallu will replace Satyadev N Arya, whose term as governor expired on August 25.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 October 2023, 10:28 IST)
India NewsTripura

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT