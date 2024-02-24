Tipra Motha supremo threatens to launch fast unto death to demand solution to Tiprasa problem

Claiming that the fight for the rights of the Tiprasa people has reached at last stage, the royal scion said he is ready to start fast unto death from February 28 at Hatai Katar in West Tripura district for the future of the Tiprasa people's next generation.

"Even if I die, Tiprasa people will remember that they had a king who had fought a lone battle to secure the future of poor Tiprasa people whose rights were snatched away 70 years ago", he said.

"I will not go down without a fight to ensure the rights of the Tiprasa people so that they can hold their heads high. The entire country will also recall that there was a king who sacrificed his life for the cause of his own people", he said.

The Tipra Motha emerged as the main opposition party in Tripura by winning 13 seats in last year's Assembly elections riding on the popular demand of 'Grater Tipraland'. The Tipra Motha is in dialogue with the Centre for constitutional solutions to the problems of indigenous people.

Party president BK Hrangkhawl has convened a meeting of party functionaries, members of Tipra Motha central working committee, central advisory committee, elected MLAs, MDC (district council) and frontal organizations on Sunday to finalise the plan for Debbarma's fast unto death.