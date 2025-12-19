Menu
Tipra Motha youth wing stages protest near Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura

Security has been beefed up near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in the wake of the protest staged by the Youth Tripra Federation (YTF).
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 09:01 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 09:01 IST
India NewsBangladeshTripura

