Yogi Adityanath, Manik Saha to inaugurate Siddheswari temple in Tripura on Monday

Agartala: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha will inaugurate a Siddheswari temple in West Tripura district on September 16, an official of Shanti Kali Ashram said on Saturday.
The newly built temple, situated in Barkathal, is among the 24 shrines managed by Shanti Kali Ashram in the northeastern state.
Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who hails from the royal family, will be the guest of honour, the temple official said.
"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate Siddheswari temple in the presence of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.
Maharaj Chittaranjan Debbarma, head of Shanti Kali Ashram will also grace the occasion," Sudip Debbarma, an associate of Shanti Kali Ashram told PTI on Saturday.
On Friday, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury held a meeting with the District Magistrate of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, to review the preparation related to the temple inauguration, he said.
Sudip Debbarma said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was set to join the programme, has cancelled his visit owing to a busy schedule.
Maharaja Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, who is the head of Shanti Kali Ashram and has been working to protect Hindu culture, tradition and religion was awarded Padma Shri last year.
Published 14 September 2024, 10:24 IST