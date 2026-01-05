Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trump says India slashed oil imports from Russia to make him happy

The Bill sponsored by Graham in the US Congress seeks to empower the American President to slap up to 500% tariffs on countries like India for buying oil from Russia.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsIndiaDonald TrumpRussian Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us