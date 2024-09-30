Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts get hacked; actor issues statement

<p>New Delhi: Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Monday said his private and public accounts on Facebook have been hacked and he is trying his best to get the profiles back.</p>.<p>In an Instagram post, Kapoor mentioned the reason for his inactivity on the platform.</p>.<p>"Hello everyone, I wish to inform that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts," read the post.</p>.If I can reach here, why can't others if they work hard: Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke award.<p>"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support," he concluded.</p>.<p>The 47-year-old actor recently appeared in drama series <em>Dus June Kii Raat</em> which released in August. He will next star in <em>Welcome to the Jungle</em> alongside Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon among others. </p>