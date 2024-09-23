Two Indian Navy women officers to embark on circumnavigation journey on Oct 2

New Delhi: Two women officers of the Indian Navy are set to undertake a circumnavigation of the globe in a sailboat, crossing the equator twice in a 40,000 km voyage powered only by the wind.

Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A will start from Goa on Oct 2 and brave the elements for over eight months negotiating the ‘roaring forties’, ‘furious fifties’ and ‘screaming sixties’ all alone before returning to Goa in May 2025.

“The voyage will lead to discovery and rediscovery of the seas,” Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff said here on Monday, formally launching the adventurous voyage named Navika Sagarparikrama-II.

Dilna and Roopa will sail through some of the most treacherous waters including the perilous passage around the three great Capes - Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.