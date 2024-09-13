Two lakh places identified across India to carry out cleanliness drive: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said two lakh places have been marked across the country to carry out a cleanliness drive during the 15-day national social mobilisation campaign for a clean nation from September 17 till October 2.

Under the 'Swachhata Ki Seva Campaign', this year's theme is 'Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S)' jointly spearheaded by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar told media here.