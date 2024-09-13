Two lakh places identified across India to carry out cleanliness drive: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said two lakh places have been marked across the country to carry out a cleanliness drive during the 15-day national social mobilisation campaign for a clean nation from September 17 till October 2.
Under the 'Swachhata Ki Seva Campaign', this year's theme is 'Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S)' jointly spearheaded by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar told media here.
Under the 'Whole of Government' approach, the campaign will also see participation from all States, UTs, Chief Ministers, Central Ministries, local bodies, and State Field Units/CPSUs, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, and Mayors/Chairpersons, he said.
Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said the campaign has been built around three key pillars -- Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari-Public participation, awareness and advocacy activities for Swachh Bharat; Sampoorna Swachhata-Mega cleanliness drives and time bound transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) viz. difficult and dirty spots and SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir - Single-window Seva, Suraksha and Samman camps for health checkups and welfare of sanitation workers.
Published 13 September 2024, 16:11 IST