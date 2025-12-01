UIDAI to soon launch feature enabling Aadhaar mobile number update from home, no need to visit centre

<p>In a major upgrade, the <a href="https://google.com/search?q=UIDAI+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=UIDAI+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRg8MgYIAhBFGDzSAQgzNzQyajBqN6gCCLACAfEF8nP_3wnKCLzxBfJz_98Jygi8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)</a> has announced that all the Aadhaar holders will soon be able to update their mobile numbers from home. The step will help in getting rid of the need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre.</p><p>The official handle of the UIDAI made a post in this regard on X. "Coming Soon! Update Mobile number in Aadhaar from the comfort of your home -- through OTP & Face Authentication," it read.</p><p>The post, however, did not mention the exact date of the rollout.</p><p>Currently, upgrading the mobile number necessitates going to an enrollment center or Aadhaar Seva Kendra, where biometric authentication is done. </p>.Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brings dog to Parliament premises, says 'real ones who bite are inside' after row .<p>The new update will make it possible to update a mobile number through the Aadhaar app without going in person. Biometrics or secure OTP procedures are probably going to be used for authentication. Additionally, the myAadhaar portal or app will make online completion simple. </p>.<p>The Aadhaar-linked cellphone number is essential for: </p><ol><li><p>OTP-based authentication </p></li><li><p>Verification of Income Taxes</p></li><li><p>Getting advantages and subsidies from the government </p></li><li><p>Bank KYC</p></li><li><p>DigiLocker and further services for digital identities </p></li></ol><p><strong>How will the new feature work?</strong></p><p>Users will be able to verify their identity using a secure combination of OTP verification and Aadhaar’s face authentication technology, enabling users to confirm their identity through their smartphone camera.</p><p>As of now, the UIDAI has asked early adopters to test the Aadhaar app and share their feedback on feedback.app@uidai.net.in .</p>