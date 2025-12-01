Menu
UIDAI to soon launch feature enabling Aadhaar mobile number update from home, no need to visit centre

Currently, upgrading the mobile number necessitates going to an enrollment center or Aadhaar Seva Kendra, where biometric authentication is done.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 10:25 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 10:25 IST
