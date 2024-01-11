'Unconstitutional': Mamata writes to Kovind-led panel against Modi govt's 'One Nation, One Election' push

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday told the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel that it is opposed to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, claiming that the “covert” design is to change the country's Parliamentary system into Presidential system.

In a four-page letter, party Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the high-level panel headed by Kovind was not representative and that Chief Ministers were not taken on board for “fear of receiving practical objections”.

Mamata’s letter comes close on the heels of objections to the proposal submitted by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and his CPI counterpart D Raja earlier this month.

Noting that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ phrase “looks dramatic and sensational", the Trinamool chief argued that the framers of the Constitution did not mention ‘One Nation, One Government’, asserting that they envisaged a Union and state governments. Given this fact, how did the Modi govt arrive at the concept of simultaneous polls, Banerjee asked.