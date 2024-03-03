Union ayush and health ministers to announce multi-centre clinical trial on anaemia

New Delhi: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) functioning under the ayush ministry, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has initiated a clinical trial to study the efficacy and safety of Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha, compared to iron folic acid, in the treatment of anaemia among non-pregnant women of the reproductive age group.