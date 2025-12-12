Menu
Union Cabinet approves SHANTI Bill to allow private players in civil nuclear sector

Named Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, the draft legislation might be introduced in the Parliament next week, sources said.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 16:24 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 16:24 IST
India News

