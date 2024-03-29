Union minister Rupala apologises again to Kshatriya community for comments on erstwhile maharajas

The gathering was organised by influential Kshatriya leader and former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja. The Kshatriya community in Gujarat had taken strong objection to Rupala's remarks on erstwhile rulers of princely states. After the Union minister's apology, his party colleague Jadeja declared that the issue was now over and anyone still wanting to protest over the remarks should meet him in person to discuss the issue.

"I had already apologized, saying 'I never meant what I said'. It is a matter of great regret for me that such words came out of my mouth. I don't remember withdrawing any of my statements in my entire life. This time, even my party came under criticism because of me. Thus, I am apologizing with folded hands," said Rupala at the gathering.

Addressing the gathering, Jadeja stressed that Rupala has been selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself to contest from Rajkot and thus it was not proper to oppose him if the community wants to see the PM serve a third time in office after the Lok Sabha polls.

"Since Rupala has already tendered an apology, it is the 'dharma' (duty) of the Kshatriya community to forgive him. We all must forgive Rupala for his remarks and move on. I hope you are all aware how much this country needs PM Modi. Every Rajput understands this. There is no need to protest because he has already apologised," Jadeja said.

The BJP Rajput leader insisted the row caused by Rupala's remarks should be treated as settled now. "This issue ends here and there was absolutely no anger in the community after this event. If anyone still has a problem, especially those who are active on social media and those who did not like this event, I challenge him to meet me in person to discuss the issue," Jadeja told reporters after the gathering near Gondal.

Earlier on Thursday, several Kshatriya community leaders angry over the comments convened a meeting in Ahmedabad and rejected Rupala's first apology. They warned the BJP will face defeat if Rupala was not replaced as the party's candidate in Rajkot.

Addressing a small gathering in Rajkot on March 22, Rupala had remarked that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. The Union minister further said these 'maharajas' broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them. Rajput community members saw the remarks as an insult to them. Soon after a video of his comments went viral and triggered a controversy, Rupala tendered an unconditional apology.