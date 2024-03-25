United Left sweeps JNUSU polls, Dhananjay from AISA elected president

New Delhi: The United Left panel effected a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) University Students' Union election, defeating its nearest rival the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Sunday.

In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president post by securing 2,598 votes against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera who secured 1,676 votes.