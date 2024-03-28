Unwarranted, unacceptable: MEA on US comments on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

"Yesterday India lodged its strong objection and protest with the senior official from the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the US State Department. The recent remarks by the State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable," the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact. India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions. We are committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences. Mutual respect and understanding form the foundation of international relations, and states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others..." Jaiswal added.

India on Wednesday summoned a top United States diplomat after Washington said it was "closely watching" events following the jailing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)