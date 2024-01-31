JOIN US
UP court sentences man to 10 year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Special Judge (POCSO) on Tuesday convicted Ramkesh Yadav (22) for raping the girl in Parsamalik police station area of the district.
Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh: A man has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2014.

Special Judge (POCSO), Vinay Kumar Singh on Tuesday convicted Ramkesh Yadav (22) for raping the girl in Parsamalik police station area of the district, Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Narayan Singh said on Wednesday.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on December 8, 2014.

The survivor's father had filed a complaint after which a case was lodged against Yadav under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

