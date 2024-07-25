UPSC to revamp exam system after NEET-UG row; facial recognition, AI surveillance on cards

"QR code on the Admit Card (containing roll number of the candidate) should be scanned to auto-fetch the candidate’s details from Application Database (provided by UPSC). In case QR code on Admit Card is not scannable, then manual entry of candidate’s roll number from Admit Card has to be done,” the tender document said.

There will be a real-time attendance monitoring system through a secured web server. The service provider will also have to ensure that they have captured the fingerprint and photograph of each and every candidate who has appeared in the examination at each venue.

To ensure that there are no irregularities during exams, the UPSC wants CCTV/video surveillance and live broadcast to monitor various activities of candidates and other persons deployed to conduct examinations.

The service provider will be required to install an adequate number of CCTV colour cameras in every classroom, with at least one camera for every 24 candidates, at the entry and exit gates to the exam centre, and in the control room where pre-examination sensitive material will be kept and opened, and post-examination sensitive material will be packed.

The service provider will have to hold the data on its secured cloud server with 256-bit encryption for a minimum period of one year from the date of the examination or 30 days after the declaration of final result of the examination, whichever is later.