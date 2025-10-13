<p>New Delhi: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Sunday held talks with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on India-US economic ties with the two sides looking at ways to firm up a trade deal.</p>.<p>Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit, days after his appointment as the US envoy to India was confirmed by the Senate.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar meets US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.<p>On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Gor held separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.</p>.<p>Gor meeting with Agrawal focused on India-US economic ties.</p>.<p>"During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US-India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States," the ambassador-designate said on 'X'.</p>.<p>Following his meeting with PM Modi, Gor said the US "values" its relationship with India.</p>.<p>The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.</p>.<p>India has described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".</p>.<p>India has also been upset over Trump's new policy on H1B visa.</p>.<p>However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal.</p>.<p>India and the US have recently resumed negotiations for the trade deal after a brief hiatus of a few weeks.</p>.<p>Gor, the White House personnel director and a loyal member of President Trump's inner circle, was nominated as the next American envoy to India in August. </p>