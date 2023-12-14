US authorities encountered over 2 lakh illegal Indian immigrants in last 5 years: Centre

New Delhi: The US authorities "encountered" with over 200,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the last five years with the highest cases of 96,917 reported in 2022-23, according to details furnished in Parliament by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while citing data from American homeland security.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the US authorities came across 8027 illegal Indian immigrants in 2018-19, 1227 in 2019-20 and 30,662 in 2020-21.

The number in 2021-22 was 63,927 while 96,917 cases were reported in 2022-23.

The total number of illegal Indian immigrants encountered by the American authorities comes to 200,760.

Muraleedharan said the data regarding the number of illegal Indian immigrants encountered by US authorities are based on immigration statistics published on the website of the US Customs and Border Protection.