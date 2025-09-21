<p>New Delhi: A decision of the US President Donald Trump to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000 per worker is likely to hurt America more than India, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.</p>.<p>It said that Indian IT firms already employ 50-80 per cent locals in the US, about 100,000 Americans in total.</p>.US President's Tariff Tirade: Brazil pushes back, India soft-pedals.<p>"So the measure won't create many new jobs. Instead, it will make hiring Indians on-site costlier than hiring locals," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.</p>.<p>Explaining further, it said, an IT manager with five years' experience earns USD 120,000-150,000 in the US, versus 40 per cent less on H-1B and 80 per cent less in India.</p>.<p>"Faced with this huge fee, firms will accelerate offshoring, doing more work remotely from India. That means fewer H-1B petitions, less local hiring, higher project costs for US clients, and slower innovation," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.</p>.<p>He added that India must plan to benefit from fee hikes by using the returning talent to build domestic capacity in software, cloud, and cybersecurity -- turning a US protectionist step into a long-term boost for India's digital "Swaraj Mission".</p>.<p>"President Trump's September 19 decision to raise H-1B visa fees is likely to hurt the US more than India," he said.</p>.<p>President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation raising the fee on the visas used by companies to hire workers, including from India, to live and work in the US.</p>.<p>The H-1B visa fee of USD 100,000 would be applicable only to new applicants, a White House official clarified on Saturday. </p>