<p>New Delhi: India and the United States on Tuesday decided to "intensify efforts" to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, renewing a sense of optimism after months of diplomatic tension following the imposition of 50% tariff by the Donald Trump administration.</p>.<p>Trade officials from the two countries led by chief negotiators held the first in-person meeting after the escalation of tariff tensions.</p>.<p>Negotiations from the Indian side were led by Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal while the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch led the US team at the negotiating table.</p>.<p>"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal," the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement after the talks.</p>.<p>A spokesperson at US Embassy in New Delhi said that Lynch had a "positive meeting" with his counterpart in India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry Agrawal to discuss "next steps" in bilateral trade negotiations.</p>.<p>This was the first high-ranking US trade official's visit to New Delhi after the Trump administration imposed the 50% tariff on the majority of Indian goods last month. This includes 25% so-called reciprocal tariff and additional 25% duty as penalty for India's economic engagement with Russia, especially oil purchase.</p>.<p>Sources said India pressed for removal of the penalty tariff to take the negotiation forward.</p><p>"Any progress hinges on Washington rolling back the oil-linked 25% duty. Without that, no breakthrough is politically or economically viable," said Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava. There have been mixed signals from the Trump administration on the India trade deal. Last week, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platforms terming India-US relationship important.</p>.<p>On the other hand Trump has not only imposed the highest tariff on India but also urged the European Union to take similar measures.</p>.<p>"Ironically, the US looks desperate to close a trade deal with India, even as its officials almost daily use disparaging language against New Delhi from public platforms," said Srivastava.</p>.<p>"By naming India in its Supreme Court filing, Washington has made any deal politically harder," he added.</p>.<p>On September 4, the Trump administration filed an appeal in the US Supreme Court to reinstate tariffs struck down by lower courts, explicitly naming India's oil purchases to justify retaining the power to "punish countries" for any unusual and extraordinary threat.</p>