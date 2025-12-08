Menu
US, India to hold trade talks on December 10-11

The USA's chief negotiator for the pact, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, will hold discussions with India's chief negotiator and Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Darpan Jain.
