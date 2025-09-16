Menu
US President Trump dials PM Modi, greets him on birthday

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 17:58 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 17:58 IST
India NewsUnited StatesNarendra ModiDonald TrumpIndia-US

