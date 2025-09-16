<p>New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.</p><p>In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".</p> .Major issues with India can be discussed in any future dialogue, says Pak Defence Minister.<p>"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.</p><p>"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," he said.</p><p>"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.</p><p>Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday.</p>