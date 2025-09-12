<p>Lucknow: The wife of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ghaziabad">Ghaziabad</a>-based transporter, who had gone to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> to pay obeisance at the famous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pashupatinath-temple">Pashupatinath temple</a>, died while trying to escape from her hotel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Kathmandu">Kathmandu</a>, which was set on fire by protesters.</p><p>According to reports, 55-year-old Rajesh Gola and her husband Ramveer Singh Gola, a transporter in Ghaziabad, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, were staying in a hotel in Kathmandu when violence broke out in the hill nation.</p><p>The protesters set the hotel on fire, trapping the guests. As all the exits were blocked, rescuers placed mattresses on the ground and asked the guests to jump from the windows.</p><p>Reports said that Ramveer landed safely on the mattress, but his wife suffered serious injuries in the process. She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later. Her family members said she was separated from her husband.</p>.Bus carrying Indians 'attacked' near Kathmandu amid Nepal unrest; several injured.<p>Ramveer said his wife could not get medical help in time, resulting in her death. ‘’We had never imagined that our religious trip would end in a tragedy ... My wife had suffered serious injuries, but she did not get medical attention in time, which led to her death,’’ he said.</p><p>Rajesh’s body was brought to the Sonouli border in Gorakhpur district on Thursday, from where it was taken to Ghaziabad in an ambulance.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/death-toll-in-nepals-anti-graft-protests-jumps-to-51-3724736">death toll in Nepal's anti-corruption protests</a> this week has gone up to 51.</p>