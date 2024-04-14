JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

1,11,111 kg laddus to be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya on Ram Navami

Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust said that on January 22, the day of Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, Devraha Hans Baba Ashram had sent 40,000 kg laddu for offering.
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 11:37 IST

Mirzapur (UP): On the occasion of Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus will be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya as prasad for offering and distribution on April 17.

Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddu prasad to the temple.

Saxena said laddu prasad is also sent to various temples every week, be it Kashi Vishwanath Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple.

He said that on January 22, the day of Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, Devraha Hans Baba Ashram had sent 40,000 kg laddu for offering.

(Published 14 April 2024, 11:37 IST)
