uttar pradesh

19-yr-old woman raped in UP village, accused held

The accused, a resident of the same village, had on Friday night allegedly forcibly entered the woman's house when she was alone and raped her, SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 08:21 IST

Ballia (UP): A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth after he barged into her house in a village here, police said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of the same village, had on Friday night allegedly forcibly entered the woman's house when she was alone and raped her, SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said.

On the complaint of the woman's mother, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 457 (lurking house trespassing by night) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused who was arrested on Sunday, Mishra said.

The police have sent the woman to the district hospital for medical examination, he added.

(Published 29 April 2024, 08:21 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

