india
uttar pradesh

2 killed, 1 injured as car rams into tractor tolley in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Last Updated 29 February 2024, 08:57 IST

Gonda (UP): Two men were killed and another was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley near Haripur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Bindesh Yadav (29), Anupam Pathak (28) and Suraj Pathak were returning to Gonda from Lucknow in a car, Circle officer Vinay Kumar Singh said. The car caught fire after the accident, he said.

Both Yadav and Pathak died on the spot while Suraj was rushed to the hospital where his condition was said to be critical. A probe on the matter is underway, police said.

(Published 29 February 2024, 08:57 IST)
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Road accident

