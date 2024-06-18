21-year-old arrested for killing mother, burying body in UP

Etah: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and burying the body in his field on suspicion that she might sell their land and not give him the money, a police official said on Tuesday.
The official said Ramashankar, who was arrested Monday night, has confessed to the crime, and the body was recovered after he told the police where it was buried.
According to the police, the incident occurred on June 13 at the Dharampur village under the Sakrauli police station area.
Ramashankar, along with his friends Ram Babu and Neeraj, allegedly strangled his mother Seema Devi (50) to death and buried the body in his field, the police said.
They said that after Devi had been missing for several days, her step son Harpal lodged a police complaint, expressing apprehension that she could have been murdered.
After the complaint was filed, police said they detained Ramashankar and interrogated him who allegedly confessed to the crime.
Police on Monday night sent the body for a postmortem examination.
Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said Tuesday that the deceased wanted to sell her land and her son apprehended that she might give the money to someone else.
Two other accused involved in the alleged murder are being looked for, police said, adding a murder case has been registered against the accused.
Published 18 June 2024, 07:59 IST