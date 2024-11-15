Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

271 arrested in surprise check on history-sheeters in Bareilly range

"This is the first time such a large-scale history-sheeter checking campaign has been conducted in the Bareilly region," Inspector General (IG) Rakesh Singh said Thursday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 22:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 22:07 IST
Uttar PradeshBareillyArresthistory sheeters

Follow us on :

Follow Us