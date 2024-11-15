271 arrested in surprise check on history-sheeters in Bareilly range

<p>Bareilly (UP): A surprise night-time crackdown on history-sheeters was conducted across all four districts of Bareilly region, in which 4,701 individuals were verified 271 people were arrested, Inspector General (IG) Rakesh Singh said Thursday.</p>.<p>"This is the first time such a large-scale history-sheeter checking campaign has been conducted in the Bareilly region," Singh said in the evening.</p>.<p>Bareilly police range includes districts of Budaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.</p>.<p>Singh said that during the operation in Bareilly district, 1,967 history-sheeters were checked, with 88 individuals detained, while 1,601 were found to be "living peacefully".</p>.<p>In Budaun, 1,088 history-sheeters were verified; 72 were detained, and 982 were reported as "living peacefully", he said.</p>.<p>In Pilibhit, 711 history-sheeters were checked, with 35 arrests, 605 confirmed as maintaining "peaceful conduct", one was issued an expulsion order, and 20 were reported deceased, the IG said.</p>.<p>Similarly, in Shahjahanpur, 935 history-sheeters were checked; 76 were jailed, 716 were reported as "living peacefully", nine received expulsion orders, and 22 were found deceased, the officer said.</p>.<p>He said that during the drive 110 history-sheeters across the districts in the Bareilly range were found to have passed away, and their records would be closed.</p>.<p>"This campaign is an essential step in tightening police control over criminal elements and ensuring peace and order in the region," Singh added. </p>