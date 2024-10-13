3 killed in collision between trucks on expressway in Uttar Pradesh' Baghpat

<p>Baghpat, (UP): Two speeding strucks collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Sunday, killing three persons standing on the road and seriously injuring another, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Nanhe (35) and Raja (37) from Hapur, and Aqeel (39), a resident of Ghaziabad.</p>.Two minor Jharkhand boys get buried under heap of soil while playing, die.<p>Khekra Circle Officer (CO) Preeta (who goes by a single name) said the accident took place on Eastern Peripheral Express near Lahchaura village of Chandinagar police station area of Baghpat around 5 am.</p>.<p>Police said it has sent the bodies of all three persons for post-mortem. Further legal action is being taken based on the complaint of the family.</p>.<p>According to the victims' families, the accident happened due to the negligence of the truck drivers. </p>