Uttar Pradesh

4 labourers killed in quarry collapse in UP


Last Updated 12 March 2024, 13:59 IST

Mahoba: Four labourers were killed and one sustained injuries after a portion of a quarry fell on them here on Tuesday, police said.

District Magistrate Mridul Chaudhary said the labourers got trapped under the debris.

"We have asked the contractor, there was no explosion during mining," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satyam identified the deceased as Prem Chandra Khushwaha (19), Ramphool (32), Rammilan Khushwaha (35) and Kuldeep Raikwar (20).

The injured labourer is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SP added.

Divisional Commissioner Bal Krishna Tripathi said, "Precautions should have been taken while working in the mine... action will be taken against the guilty."

(Published 12 March 2024, 13:59 IST)
Uttar PradeshDeathquarrylabourers

