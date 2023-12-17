JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

4-yr-old girl raped by teenager in village in Uttar Pradesh

The accused teenager has been taken into custody based on a police complaint and the matter is being investigated, police said.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 22:00 IST

Follow Us

Etah (UP): A teenager allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Krishna Murari said the incident took place when the minor had gone to the fields with her elder brother to graze goats and the latter left her alone for some time.

Meanwhile, a teenaged boy spotted the girl alone and allegedly lured her to a secluded place where he raped her, the CO said.

When villagers reached there on hearing the girl crying, the accused fled the spot, he added.

The accused teenager has been taken into custody based on a police complaint and the matter is being investigated, the CO added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 December 2023, 22:00 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimecrime against childrenMinor rape

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT