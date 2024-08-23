40 children injured after UP school balcony collapses

Barabanki (UP): At least 40 children were injured, five of them seriously, after a portion of the first-floor balcony of their school here collapsed on Friday, police said.

The children are being treated at the district hospital. The condition of five students is stated to be "critical", Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh said the incident took place at the Awadh Academy School, a private institution, when a large number of children gathered on the first-floor balcony while going down to attend the morning assembly.