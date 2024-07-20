7-yr-old girl hospitalised after being raped by drunk man in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP): A man allegedly picked up his seven-year-old neighbour from outside her house here and later raped her in an inebriated state, police said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old accused, Dharmendra, has been arrested, while the girl has been hospitalised, they added.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the girl was playing outside her house. Dharmendra allegedly picked up the girl when he was drunk, stuffed a cloth in her mouth and raped her, they said.