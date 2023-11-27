JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates refurbished 500-yr-old temple

Thackeray refused to comment on political questions asked by reporters after the inauguration.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 17:10 IST

Follow Us

Mathura (UP): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the refurbished 500-year-old Thakur Shyama Shyam temple here.

He also paid obeisance at the temple during the programme, the temple's priest Mukesh Swami said.

The priest said the temple was constructed by Cheet Swami, one of the eight noted disciples of Mahaprabhu Ballabhacharya, over 500 years ago.

Thackeray refused to comment on political questions asked by reporters after the inauguration.

Flanked by party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Thackeray paid obeisance at the Yamuna, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

He also paid obeisance to the principal deity of the three main temples based at the Srikrishna Janmasthan, said Vijai Bahadur Singh, the spokesperson of the Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

He also prayed at Bankey Bihari temple, its priest Gyanendra Goswami said.

The Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir, situated at Shyam Ghat, was restored with the efforts Chaturvedi with the help of N R Alluri's Nagarjuna Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 November 2023, 17:10 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraAaditya Thackeray

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT