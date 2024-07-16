ABVP members beat up Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor and registrar, engage in fight with police: Report

As seen in the video shared by one Sandeep Khasa, members of the union are seen first engaging in a fist fight with the police soon after which they head in the direction of the varsity authorities, whom they drag down and launch kicks at.

DH could not independently verify the date on which the video was taken.

While the reason for the fight has not yet been ascertained, triggered members of the union continued to hurl abuses at the police and campus authorities even as the security pulled them apart and closed the gates on the ABVP members.

More to follow...

