Agra man claims he was buried alive, saved by dogs who dug him up: Report

Kishore claimed he survived once the stray dogs dug up where he was buried and began to bite his exposed flesh, at which time he regained consciousness.

Kishore then walked to a nearby village, the publication reported, where he was identified by locals who rushed him to a hospital. He is reportedly receiving medical treatment there now.

As per Kishore's mother, the accused forcibly took him from home, brutally assaulted and then strangled him. She said they'd buried him in a ditch on their farm.

The police, speaking to India Today, said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused and the cops are on the lookout.