Agra man claims he was buried alive, saved by dogs who dug him up: Report

An Agra man alleged that he had been thrashed, strangled, and buried alive by four men over a land dispute and was miraculously saved when dogs dug him up, India Today reported.
The individual, Roop Kishore, claimed that Ankit, Gaurav, Akash, and Karan -- the four men -- had assaulted him on July 18 in Agra's Artoni. The accused also reportedly strangled the man and then proceeded to bury him in their farm, assuming he was dead.
Kishore claimed he survived once the stray dogs dug up where he was buried and began to bite his exposed flesh, at which time he regained consciousness.
Kishore then walked to a nearby village, the publication reported, where he was identified by locals who rushed him to a hospital. He is reportedly receiving medical treatment there now.
As per Kishore's mother, the accused forcibly took him from home, brutally assaulted and then strangled him. She said they'd buried him in a ditch on their farm.
The police, speaking to India Today, said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused and the cops are on the lookout.
Published 02 August 2024, 12:34 IST