Allahabad HC rejects plea seeking changes in statue of Lord Ram, Nishad Raj at Shringverpur Dham

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioner, Sanjay Kumar Nidshad, to raise his grievances at appropriate forum and said, "The petition is, accordingly, dismissed with liberty to avail other remedy as may be advised."

Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Donadi Ramesh while dismissing the petition observed, "It is also alleged in para 12 that at other places, the statue is in hugging position and the petitioner and members of his community want that necessary changes should be made in the statue as otherwise, it is violation of their constitutional right to worship." According to the petitioner, the statue was not according to the description of King Nishad Raj in 'Ramcharitmanas'.