Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad HC stays govt order suspending Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's licence in Amethi

A division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manish Kumar said that inquiry against the hospital would go on. The bench also asked the state to file its counter affidavit.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 12:41 IST

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the Uttar Pradesh government's order suspending the licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manish Kumar said that inquiry against the hospital would go on. The bench also asked the state to file its counter affidavit.

The hospital's licence was suspended on September 18, days after death of a woman following an operation.

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

(Published 04 October 2023, 12:41 IST)
