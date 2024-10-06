Home
Amethi murder case: Prime accused shifted to district jail in Raebareli

Chandan Verma (35), who was arrested on Friday, was shot by the police on Saturday while they were trying to recover the pistol he allegedly used in the killing.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 04:45 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 04:45 IST
