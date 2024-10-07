Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Amethi murder case: UP govt extends aid to kin of murdered Dalit family

State Information Director Shishir said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the case and has instructed authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the family.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 03:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 03:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderAmethiDalitfamilyUP government

Follow us on :

Follow Us