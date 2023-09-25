Home
uttar pradesh

Atmosphere of hatred prevailing in country, says Congress' Salman Khurshid

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Khurshid said Gandhi was spreading the message of opening 'mohabbat ki dukaan'.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 02:52 IST

There is an atmosphere of hatred prevailing in the country, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday and highlighted former party chief Rahul Gandhi's message of opening 'mohabbat ki dukaan' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Khurshid said this during an address at a programme organised by the Indian Muslim for Civil Rights here.

'Today, an atmosphere of hatred is prevailing in the entire country and we are making efforts to create an atmosphere of brotherhood (bhaaichara),' Khurshid said.

'As part of these efforts, we are reaching out to people across the country and putting (across) our point of view,' the former Union minister said.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Khurshid said Gandhi was spreading the message of opening 'mohabbat ki dukaan (shops spreading love)' in the 'nafrat ke baazar (market of hate)' and added the responsibility of accomplishing this has to be taken up by lakhs of people.

(Published 25 September 2023, 02:52 IST)
