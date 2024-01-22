JOIN US
uttar pradesh

LIVE
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live: Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says Modi ahead of event

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir today. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities. Track the latest updates of the historic Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with DH!
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 02:57 IST

Highlights
02:2222 Jan 2024

Security check in place at Delhi's Birla Mandir ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit later today.

23:1321 Jan 2024

Hindu culture not BJP's property, says Congress leader ahead of consecration event

23:1021 Jan 2024

Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says PM ahead of consecration ceremony

02:5122 Jan 2024

PM Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

02:4722 Jan 2024

Madhuri Dixit leaves for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha

02:2222 Jan 2024

02:0522 Jan 2024

Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya

02:0422 Jan 2024

Ram Charan leaves for Ayodhya

01:4922 Jan 2024

Morning visuals from Ram Janmabhoomi premises ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple

24:3822 Jan 2024

Janakpur in Nepal lit up ahead of the ceremony

23:1721 Jan 2024

Visuals from inside of the temple

23:1321 Jan 2024

(Published 21 January 2024, 23:11 IST)
