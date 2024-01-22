Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live: Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says Modi ahead of event
The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir today. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities. Track the latest updates of the historic Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with DH!
Security check in place at Delhi's Birla Mandir ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit later today.
Hindu culture not BJP's property, says Congress leader ahead of consecration event
Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says PM ahead of consecration ceremony
PM Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir
The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.
Hindu culture not BJP's property, says Congress leader ahead of consecration event
#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress, declining invitation for Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha', Congress Leader Anand Sharma says, "Lord Ram does not belong to a political party which came into existence in 1980 or any organisation which came into existence in 1925. Neither Congress nor… pic.twitter.com/BT1vLFhBZd