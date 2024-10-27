Home
Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for first Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh government said it aims to create a new world record by lighting 25 to 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu River.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 15:24 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 15:24 IST
